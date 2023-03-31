LooksRare Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last week, LooksRare has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000541 BTC on major exchanges. LooksRare has a total market cap of $72.34 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

