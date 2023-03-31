Loop Capital Raises Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $195.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.40.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $167.79 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $176.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.33.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.