Loopring (LRC) Trading 7% Higher This Week

Loopring (LRC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Loopring has a market capitalization of $485.66 million and $37.60 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001269 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.

LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

Loopring Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

