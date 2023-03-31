Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $697.58 million.

Lovesac Stock Performance

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $63.41.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Lovesac had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOVE. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.25.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Lovesac by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lovesac by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lovesac by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Lovesac by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

