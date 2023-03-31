Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $368.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $394.00 to $368.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lululemon Athletica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $406.73.

LULU opened at $358.09 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.80.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

