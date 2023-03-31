Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Rating Increased to Outperform at KGI Securities

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. Cowen reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.73.

LULU stock opened at $358.09 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 34,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 13,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

