Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.50-$11.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.30 billion-$9.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.93-$2.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $406.73.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $358.09 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.80.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 152,035 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,709,000 after purchasing an additional 57,930 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

