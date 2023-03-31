Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $31.32 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $31.32 million and $45,146.53 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000919 USD and is down -4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $200,969.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

