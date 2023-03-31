Mammoth (MMT) Price Hits $0.0018

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Mammoth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $12.60 million and approximately $10,151.39 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00174949 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,025.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

