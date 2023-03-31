MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading Down 6.5%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) fell 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.73. 52,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 62,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKTW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday.

MarketWise Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MarketWise Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in MarketWise during the second quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

