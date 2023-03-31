Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Lowered by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.2% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Mastercard by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.78. 655,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,389. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $345.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.