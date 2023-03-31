Maxim Group Increases Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Price Target to $20.00

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Maxim Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 119.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Interlink Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Interlink Electronics alerts:

Interlink Electronics Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of LINK opened at $9.10 on Friday. Interlink Electronics has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interlink Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interlink Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.