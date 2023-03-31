Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires 4,299 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 33.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Huntsman by 22.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 18.4% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at $232,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Huntsman Price Performance

Huntsman stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.