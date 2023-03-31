Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after acquiring an additional 599,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after buying an additional 678,694 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,318,000 after buying an additional 264,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,605,000 after buying an additional 947,497 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $281.65 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $282.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

