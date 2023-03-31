Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 750,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,384,000 after acquiring an additional 83,884 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 341.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 621,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 480,648 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 524,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,353,000 after acquiring an additional 34,780 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 467,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,274,000 after acquiring an additional 58,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 361,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter.

MDYV stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.93.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

