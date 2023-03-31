Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $327,000 in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 5,747.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.31.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.92. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

