Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,881 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,209,000 after purchasing an additional 473,299 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $198.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

