Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New $351,000 Investment in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 410.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,135.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NNN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

National Retail Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NNN stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.02%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

