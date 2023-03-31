Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases 1,135 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000.

MDYV stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.93. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

