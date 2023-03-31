Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 171,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,853,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

AIT opened at $138.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $149.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,262,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at $46,160,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,262,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.