Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 10,166 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,166 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average of $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

