Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,055 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,575 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,416,000 after purchasing an additional 674,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 79.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,874,000 after purchasing an additional 513,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.64 and a 200-day moving average of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

