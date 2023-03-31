Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Trims Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892,065 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,152,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,584,000 after buying an additional 171,428 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. Raymond James downgraded National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $53.94 and a 52-week high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 27.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Featured Articles

