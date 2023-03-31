Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

NYSE SO traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $69.02. 1,880,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,326. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

