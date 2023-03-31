Mechanics Bank Trust Department Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,746,000 after acquiring an additional 733,494 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,509,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,228,000 after purchasing an additional 82,586 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,587,000 after purchasing an additional 594,320 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,666,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,150,000 after purchasing an additional 55,180 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,153,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,298,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,534. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $103.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

