Mechanics Bank Trust Department Raises Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,422,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 37,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.52. The stock had a trading volume of 218,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,664. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

