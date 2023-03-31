Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,815 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

ADBE stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

