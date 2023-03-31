Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,304 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after buying an additional 34,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Shares of MO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,284,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419,825. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

