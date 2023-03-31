Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 366 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,062 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,286,000 after purchasing an additional 332,609 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,135,000 after purchasing an additional 185,418 shares during the period. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 385.7% in the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 135,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 107,592 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.98. 332,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,969. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $265.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

