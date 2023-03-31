Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of MPW stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63.
Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
- Schwab’s Drop This Week Could Be The Opening Of The Year (Again)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.