Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,408 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 578,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 119,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

