Medicine Man Technologies’ (SHWZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Medicine Man Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHWZ opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Medicine Man Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.
About Medicine Man Technologies
