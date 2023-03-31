Mendel Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mendel Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,182 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.0% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.30. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

