Mendel Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,093 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.61. 89,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,025. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

