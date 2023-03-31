Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MREO opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 97.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19,470 shares during the period.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.