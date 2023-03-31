Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,206,785,000 after purchasing an additional 604,269 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,052,000 after purchasing an additional 799,376 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,481,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,538,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,926,000 after purchasing an additional 208,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,902,704 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $81.57 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.81. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.70.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

