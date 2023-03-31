Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.84 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises 1.0% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Allstate by 28.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $109.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.08.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

