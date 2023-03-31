Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $207.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $243.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

