Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,734,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,539,000 after purchasing an additional 64,418 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 881,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Diageo by 9.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 848,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,126,000 after purchasing an additional 73,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Diageo by 13.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 93,393 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $180.63 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $212.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.28 and its 200 day moving average is $175.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.45) to GBX 4,500 ($55.29) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.92) to GBX 3,600 ($44.23) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.56) to GBX 5,100 ($62.66) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

