Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 190 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 19,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,552,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,709,000 after purchasing an additional 73,768 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $68.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

