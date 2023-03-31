Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 256 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Shares of DHR opened at $249.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.38 and a 200 day moving average of $260.61. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

