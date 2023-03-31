Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $184.18 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $186.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.04.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

