Metahero (HERO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $803,503.52

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $22.60 million and $803,503.52 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009693 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018442 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

