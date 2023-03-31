Metawar Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $70.64 Million (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Metawar has a market cap of $70.64 million and approximately $69.26 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metawar token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded 44.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metawar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Metawar

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00027812 USD and is down -23.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $71.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metawar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metawar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.