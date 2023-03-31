M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Short Interest Update

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,101,600 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 1,351,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGPUF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on M&G from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 247 ($3.03) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on M&G from GBX 196 ($2.41) to GBX 194 ($2.38) in a report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M&G from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on M&G from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on M&G from GBX 195 ($2.40) to GBX 220 ($2.70) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.41.

M&G Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPUF remained flat at $2.15 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,141. M&G has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Further Reading

