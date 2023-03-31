MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Short Interest Down 16.1% in March

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 10,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGIC Investment

In other news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in MGIC Investment by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 14.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

