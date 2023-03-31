M&G’s (MNG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 247 ($3.03) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on M&G from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded M&G to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 218 ($2.68) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 265 ($3.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 222.14 ($2.73).

M&G Stock Down 0.7 %

MNG opened at GBX 189.35 ($2.33) on Tuesday. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 159.30 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 229.90 ($2.82). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 201.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 190.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.17. The company has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -288.79, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.67.

M&G Increases Dividend

M&G Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.20. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,030.30%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

