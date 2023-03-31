Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 917 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $50,554.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,047.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 651 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $35,935.20.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,373 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $77,327.36.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $255,368.92.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $844,159.68.

On Monday, January 30th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $2,049,169.76.

On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,273 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $94,465.88.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,644 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $144,120.20.

Natera Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. Natera’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 4,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 970.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

