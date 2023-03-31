Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Down to $63.09

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.09, but opened at $60.35. Micron Technology shares last traded at $61.15, with a volume of 8,270,123 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,278,171,000 after buying an additional 183,309 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,110,766,000 after purchasing an additional 190,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $581,559,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Stories

