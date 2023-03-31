MiL.k Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. MiL.k has a market cap of $75.32 million and $3.59 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000970 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MiL.k has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k was first traded on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,980,128 tokens. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k is a platform that uses a two-type token system: Brand Tokens and Mil.k Coin. Brand Tokens are tokenized versions of mileage points issued by service companies, and Mil.k Coin is used to trade Brand Tokens on the MiL.k platform. Mil.k Coin is the platform’s currency and is used to integrate Brand Tokens. Users can earn Mil.k Coin by selling their Brand Tokens, purchasing them on an external crypto exchange, or transferring them to other users. The MiL.k Blockchain uses Luniverse’s BaaS platform and has a main chain and side chains. Transactions on the platform are done on the Hyperledger-based side chains for better performance, and connecting to external crypto exchanges is done through Luniverse’s main chain for confidentiality and stability. The MiL.k platform is built on Hyperledger Fabric, a permissioned blockchain framework contributed by IBM and hosted by Linux Foundation.”

