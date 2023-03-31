MinePlex Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36.09 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges. MinePlex has a market cap of $36.09 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009530 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,926,112 coins. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

